Kellee Kim Is Proud To Be A Part Of Change On 'Survivor'

While speaking backstage with ET Canada's Keshia Chante at the "Survivor: Island Of The Idols" finale, contestant Kellee Kim reflects on finally being able to speak her truth, saying she's proud to be a part of the change "Survivor" and CBS will be making for future seasons.
