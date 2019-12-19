Lauren Schmidt Hissrich inspired Freya Allen ever day filming 'The Witcher' 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:21s - Published Freya Allen heaps praise on her 'The Witcher' cast, crew and showrunner. Freya Allen heaps praise on her 'The Witcher' cast, crew and showrunner. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this