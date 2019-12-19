Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Anthony Daniels last day on the set of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was bitter sweet

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Anthony Daniels last day on the set of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was bitter sweet

Anthony Daniels last day on the set of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was bitter sweet

Anthony Daniels says as the last film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the right one.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bisola_daniels

Bisola Daniels RT @Samdekolo: MISSING PERSON. PLEASE ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE WHEREABOUTS OR LOCATION OF MR ANTHONY OLATUNFE (PADUAMINDS) SHOULD… 54 minutes ago

Jazzy9Lives

Jeffery Gauthier @JoanieBrosas @HamillHimself Missed a chance at Carrie she passed a couple months before she was gonna come to Buff… https://t.co/467WjDCO0K 8 hours ago

celebssnapchat2

celebs snapchat "Star Wars" Legend Anthony Daniels Reflects On Four Decades Of Playing C-3PO And Saying Goodbye To Him The actor b… https://t.co/FKi1JiXbA8 9 hours ago

Dani3Rojo

Daniel Rojas "Star Wars" Legend Anthony Daniels Reflects On Four Decades Of Playing C-3PO And Saying Goodbye To Him The actor b… https://t.co/bXyxd3TC54 16 hours ago

AliskaRia

Ria aliska tak suka bokep porno porn pornstar jav https://t.co/FnpCadBXIV "Star Wars" Legend Anthony Daniels Reflects On Four Decades Of Playing C-3PO And Saying Goo… https://t.co/ApzeslIV0C 17 hours ago

DavOakMus

DavidOakesTree #TheRiseOfSkywalker might be the last Skywalker film but you can bet 100% Anthony Daniels will beg to be in whatever they do next. 2 days ago

angiiegatfield

Angela Gatfield RT @FanFestNews: #StarWars: Anthony Daniel’s emotional last day as C-3PO: https://t.co/zVJCOmgwmr 2 days ago

FanFestNews

Fan Fest News #StarWars: Anthony Daniel’s emotional last day as C-3PO: https://t.co/zVJCOmgwmr 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.