Fictional 'Wakanda' nation removed from U.S. free trade list

Fictional 'Wakanda' nation removed from U.S. free trade list

Fictional 'Wakanda' nation removed from U.S. free trade list

The mythical African kingdom of Wakanda - from the Black Panther comic and movie series - was removed from an online trading list with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Tom Scally reports.
Fictional 'Wakanda' nation removed from U.S. free trade list

The Kingdom of Wakanda has been stripped of its free trade agreement with the U.S. Which is odd, as it's a fictional country.

The homeland of the superhero Black Panther has been removed from the website of the United States Department of Agriculture, after being listed among nations having free trade deals with the U.S. Goods listed for trade between the States and the mythical African nation, included dairy products, tobacco and alcohol.

A New York-based software engineer first spotted the listing, when he was looking for data on U.S. agricultural tariffs.

A Twitterstorm soon ensued that prompted its immediate removal.

There was no immediate response from the department for comment, but a spokesman reportedly told the Washington Post that it was a mistake made during testing.



