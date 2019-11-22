Nasdaq 100 Movers: REGN, NTES

In early trading on Thursday, shares of NetEase (NTES) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.7%.

Year to date, NetEase registers a 31.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), trading down 1.8%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is lower by about 2.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are KLA Corp (KLAC), trading down 1.0%, and Micron Technology (MU), trading up 2.7% on the day.