Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Nasdaq 100 Movers: REGN, NTES

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Nasdaq 100 Movers: REGN, NTES

Nasdaq 100 Movers: REGN, NTES

In early trading on Thursday, shares of NetEase (NTES) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.7%.

Year to date, NetEase registers a 31.6% gain.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Nasdaq 100 Movers: REGN, NTES

In early trading on Thursday, shares of NetEase (NTES) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.7%.

Year to date, NetEase registers a 31.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), trading down 1.8%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is lower by about 2.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are KLA Corp (KLAC), trading down 1.0%, and Micron Technology (MU), trading up 2.7% on the day.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, NVDA [Video]Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, NVDA

In early trading on Monday, shares of NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, NVIDIA Corp registers a 65.1%..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:07Published

Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, NTES [Video]Nasdaq 100 Movers: TSLA, NTES

In early trading on Friday, shares of NetEase, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, NetEase, registers a 31.2% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.