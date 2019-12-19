Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Federal Court Finds Part Of Obamacare Law Unconstitutional

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:43s - Published < > Embed
Federal Court Finds Part Of Obamacare Law Unconstitutional

Federal Court Finds Part Of Obamacare Law Unconstitutional

A federal appeals court on Wednesday struck down “Obamacare’s” now-toothless requirement that Americans carry health insurance but sidestepped a ruling on the law’s overall constitutionality.

The decision means the law remains in effect for now.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

prorev

Progressive Review Federal Court Finds a Key Part of Obamacare Unconstitutional https://t.co/LeN7YfjFJW 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.