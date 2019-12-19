Puppies Linked to Multi-State Infection Outbreak

Be sure to also notify wherever you bought your puppy from if it gets sick after a few days.



Tweets about this WTGS CDC: Georgia part of multi-state outbreak of sickness linked to pet store puppies https://t.co/jmVZMixMm3 2 hours ago Sheraz Khan RT @CNN: Puppies: cute***of fur. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they're also linked to a multi-state… 2 hours ago Busza RT @cnni: Puppies: cute***of fur. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they're also linked to a multi-stat… 3 hours ago Milford Patch The CDC is investigating a multi-state outbreak, including CT, of drug-resistant infections linked to contact with… https://t.co/H507tqSqOv 4 hours ago FOX 5 San Diego According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they're linked to a multi-state outbreak of an infecti… https://t.co/KmxWBr9q94 6 hours ago Raa Ayala CNN: Puppies: cute***of fur. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they're also lin… https://t.co/kPxp7nEPd1 10 hours ago