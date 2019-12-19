Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Puppies Linked to Multi-State Infection Outbreak

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Puppies Linked to Multi-State Infection Outbreak

Puppies Linked to Multi-State Infection Outbreak

Be sure to also notify wherever you bought your puppy from if it gets sick after a few days.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WTGSFOX28

WTGS CDC: Georgia part of multi-state outbreak of sickness linked to pet store puppies https://t.co/jmVZMixMm3 2 hours ago

SherazKhanNYC

Sheraz Khan RT @CNN: Puppies: cute***of fur. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they're also linked to a multi-state… 2 hours ago

MonaVieBeachBum

Busza RT @cnni: Puppies: cute***of fur. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they're also linked to a multi-stat… 3 hours ago

MilfordCTPatch

Milford Patch The CDC is investigating a multi-state outbreak, including CT, of drug-resistant infections linked to contact with… https://t.co/H507tqSqOv 4 hours ago

fox5sandiego

FOX 5 San Diego According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they're linked to a multi-state outbreak of an infecti… https://t.co/KmxWBr9q94 6 hours ago

ia_diego

Raa Ayala CNN: Puppies: cute***of fur. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they're also lin… https://t.co/kPxp7nEPd1 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.