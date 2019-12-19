Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

IS rebuilding in Iraq 'like al-Qaeda on steroids'

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
IS rebuilding in Iraq 'like al-Qaeda on steroids'

IS rebuilding in Iraq 'like al-Qaeda on steroids'

An Iraqi Kurdish intelligence chief says the jihadist group has money to buy weapons and vehicles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TerrorNewsWorld

TerrorNewsWorld 'Like Al-Qaeda on steroids'. The Islamic State is rebuilding and they are smarter, richer and more powerful than be… https://t.co/Y9DImLiEBn 39 minutes ago

atasteofcreole

Jeanne Lookabill Why you don’t let them in!!! ISIS is rebuilding ‘like Al-Qaeda on steroids’ as expert warns sleeper cells will unle… https://t.co/dBaLgLu9F9 1 hour ago

samdagher

Sam Dagher RT @samdagher: The @BBCWorld leads its news bulletin with scion of an Iraqi political party implicated in pillaging of #Iraq warning that h… 2 hours ago

samdagher

Sam Dagher The @BBCWorld leads its news bulletin with scion of an Iraqi political party implicated in pillaging of #Iraq warni… https://t.co/zsnbZu2ZFs 2 hours ago

RozitaRiazati

Rozita Riazati @OrlaGuerin Kurdish counter-terrorism official, Lahur Talabany, says IS is about ten thousand strong in #Iraq -- th… https://t.co/LQQfTVUsBu 3 hours ago

Lightsaber964

Lightsaber Kurdish intelligence chief,Lahur Talabany: "DAESH had reorganised itself much faster than its forerunner, Al-Qaeda… https://t.co/aw8XDn8nso 3 hours ago

LFischerBerlin

Lars Fischer BBC News - Kurdish intelligence chief: IS rebuilding in Iraq 'like al-Qaeda on steroids' https://t.co/9Z3h9YvpkP 3 hours ago

Iraqolizer

Trending Iraq News IS rebuilding in #Iraq 'like #al-Qaeda on steroids' #intelligencechief https://t.co/r2cAxUXdCd https://t.co/DxKbZE9Y7L 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.