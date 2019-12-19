Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Need 2 Know: President Impeached, What’s Next

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 09:17s - Published < > Embed
Need 2 Know: President Impeached, What’s NextThese are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Thursday, December 19, 2019.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

djbulnes

another Dave RT @funder: If Hillary were president and she did what Trump has, Republicans would say she needed to be impeached, removed and sent to pri… 4 minutes ago

lfathing

Lorry Farthing RT @CNN: President Trump has become the third president in US history to be impeached. The House passed both articles of impeachment: abus… 4 minutes ago

ItsAnyaGrace

Professor Anya Stark RT @TosinOlugbenga: Dear Nigerian Twitter Influencer, It's not a crime if you don't know much about America politics, but don't come onlin… 9 minutes ago

simplysweet1005

Erica ❣️ @KingMckellop14 @mirandadarlene0 @macy_malin Yea right lol. America needs a REAL president.not someone who only wan… https://t.co/AD98msCMD6 10 minutes ago

muldowney

pat muldowney @most1305 here ya go. No need to dedicate your life. One article, full summary. Now you know. https://t.co/68hR6KGp8i 20 minutes ago

irene_ashker

Irene Ashker RT @AZMorningNews: How do you feel about President Trump being impeached in the House last night? All the details you need to know about w… 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.