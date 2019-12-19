Global  

Thursday 12/19 Insider Buying Report: BANC, NDSN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Banc Of California (BANC)'s, James Andrew Barker, made a $177,340 purchase of BANC, buying 10,820 shares at a cost of $16.39 a piece.

So far Barker is in the green, up about 5.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $17.24.

Banc Of California is trading up about 0.1% on the day Thursday.

And also on Tuesday, Director Ginger M.

Jones purchased $165,950 worth of Nordson Corp.

(NDSN), purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $165.95 a piece.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Jones in the past twelve months.

Nordson Corp.

Is trading down about 0.3% on the day Thursday.

Bargain hunters can pick up NDSN even cheaper than Jones did, with shares trading as low as $162.21 at last check today which is 2.3% below Jones's purchase price.




