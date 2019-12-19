Thursday 12/19 Insider Buying Report: BANC, NDSN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Banc Of California (BANC)'s, James Andrew Barker, made a $177,340 purchase of BANC, buying 10,820 shares at a cost of $16.39 a piece.

So far Barker is in the green, up about 5.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $17.24.

Banc Of California is trading up about 0.1% on the day Thursday.

And also on Tuesday, Director Ginger M.

Jones purchased $165,950 worth of Nordson Corp.

(NDSN), purchasing 1,000 shares at a cost of $165.95 a piece.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Jones in the past twelve months.

Nordson Corp.

Is trading down about 0.3% on the day Thursday.

Bargain hunters can pick up NDSN even cheaper than Jones did, with shares trading as low as $162.21 at last check today which is 2.3% below Jones's purchase price.