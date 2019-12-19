Global  

Thousands Arrested In Protests Over India's Citizenship Law

Thousands Arrested In Protests Over India's Citizenship Law

Thousands Arrested In Protests Over India's Citizenship Law

The Citizenship Amendment Act grants Indian citizenship to immigrants from three nearby countries — unless they're Muslim.
