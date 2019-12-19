Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Facebook and Instagram to Ban Influencers From Promoting Vaping and Weapons

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:15s - Published < > Embed
Facebook and Instagram to Ban Influencers From Promoting Vaping and Weapons

Facebook and Instagram to Ban Influencers From Promoting Vaping and Weapons

Facebook and Instagram will ban influencers from promoting vaping and weapons on its platforms. This is the first time the apps have implemented restrictions on paid partnerships.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DrStager

Margaret Stager, MD RT @truthinitiative: Tobacco companies will exploit any opportunity to addict a new generation to nicotine. We support a plan to block Big… 5 minutes ago

lexlanham

alexandra j. roberts "influencers on instagram & facebook will be banned from promoting branded content about vaping, tobacco & weapons.… https://t.co/ENa6lxXRgf 13 minutes ago

truthinitiative

Truth Initiative Tobacco companies will exploit any opportunity to addict a new generation to nicotine. We support a plan to block B… https://t.co/f990WiR3JJ 20 minutes ago

SocialBantam

Bantam Social Media Take note, influencers. Instagram and Facebook just banned branded content that promotes vaping and guns. #juul… https://t.co/PKxn51lpsM 34 minutes ago

DrugwatchTerry

Terry Turner #Facebook and #Instagram have banned #influencers from promoting guns and #vaping. #ecigarettes #juul via @engadget… https://t.co/kNeFowqVPz 37 minutes ago

mel4299

Melanie Clark RT @alx: BREAKING: Instagram and Facebook announce they will be banning influencers from promoting branded content about weapons, vaping, a… 38 minutes ago

I4yJaJa

SimplyOneSaviorJesus RT @CNNBusiness: Influencers on Instagram and Facebook will be banned from promoting branded content about vaping, tobacco and weapons http… 44 minutes ago

MadisonRicker_

Madison RT @GiffordsCourage: NEW: Facebook and Instagram are banning influencers from promoting guns on its platforms. This is the right and respo… 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.