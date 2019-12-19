Global  

10 Greatest Celebrity Guest Spots on 'The Simpsons'

With a total of 672 episodes, ‘The Simpsons’ is the longest-running American sitcom and longest-running scripted primetime television series in TV history.

In honor of the animated comedy celebrating its 30th anniversary, here are the show’s 10 greatest celebrity guest spots.

Danny Devito (Herb Powell).

Willem Dafoe (The Commandant & Jack Lassen).

Stephen Colbert (Colby).

Mark Hamill.

Jeff Goldblum (MacArthur Parker).

Alex Trebek.

Buzz Aldrin.

Johnny Cash (Homer’s Spirit Coyote).

Michael Jackson (Leon Kompowski).

Meryl Streep (Jessica Lovejoy)
