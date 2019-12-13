Global  

Santa says 'the best gift is time' in Christmas greeting

Sitting in his chamber on the Arctic Circle reading his letters, Santa called on people to use "kind and friendly words" during his annual Christmas greeting.
In a message from his home in Lapland, Santa has said that "time you can spend with your family, children, and friends" is the best gift you can give.

With Christmas less than one week away, Santa's village on the Arctic Circle is bustling with activity.

Workers at the post office are especially hard at work with many visitors wishing to send Christmas greetings complete with a special Arctic stamp from the village.

According to one of the elves, Santa has been receiving around 32,000 letters every day from children all over the world.

Thousands of people from around the world make their way to Rovaniemi in Lapland, northern Finland, to visit Santa before he and his reindeer set off on their around-the-world trip.



