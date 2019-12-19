Dean Kowalski Reveals Tommy Instigated His Rendezvous With Noura 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 05:20s - Published Dean Kowalski Reveals Tommy Instigated His Rendezvous With Noura While chatting with ET Canada's Keshia Chante backstage at the "Survivor: Island Of The Idols" finale, runner-up Dean Kowalski opens up about his relationship with Noura, revealing that Tommy was the instigator of the dating rumours. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this WatsupAmericas #Canada: Dean Kowalski Reveals Tommy Instigated His Rendezvous With Noura | EXTENDED https://t.co/5SUdv5W0qV 2 hours ago