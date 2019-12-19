Global  

Dean Kowalski Reveals Tommy Instigated His Rendezvous With Noura

While chatting with ET Canada's Keshia Chante backstage at the "Survivor: Island Of The Idols" finale, runner-up Dean Kowalski opens up about his relationship with Noura, revealing that Tommy was the instigator of the dating rumours.
