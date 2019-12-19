Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Michael B Jordan, Jamie Foxx take on wrongful convictions, racism in 'Just Mercy'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:01s - Published < > Embed
Michael B Jordan, Jamie Foxx take on wrongful convictions, racism in 'Just Mercy'

Michael B Jordan, Jamie Foxx take on wrongful convictions, racism in 'Just Mercy'

The film tells the true story of civil rights attorney, Bryan Stevenson and his efforts to successfully gain the release death row inmate Walter McMillian.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Raven___Goins

rae💖 RT @Insideandria: Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan in a movie together???? TAKE MY MONEY https://t.co/UWOmn6R4Ti 18 minutes ago

Guideposts

Guideposts In this never before seen clip from @JustMercyFilm, a man on death row describes why he still has hope to his lawye… https://t.co/bTH9zQETjr 30 minutes ago

staran1981

Sergei Taran 🇺🇸 RT @latimes: His 'Just Mercy' leans on Jamie Foxx's experience and Michael B. Jordan's heart https://t.co/gPJap7BX2s 58 minutes ago

TheCrimeBuff

The Crime Buff RT @katiecouric: In the season finale of #NextQuestion, I interview one of my favorite guests - Bryan Stevenson, founder of the @eji_org. H… 2 hours ago

SpectrumTheatre

Spectrum 8 Theatre Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, and Brie Larson star in @JustMercyFilm, an inspiring drama that brings one of the mo… https://t.co/8S4LLyYs4x 2 hours ago

alissamarie

Alissa Wilkinson A great option is JUST MERCY, which is a little flawed as a film, but is a story of a courageous man fighting for j… https://t.co/soOkXGRX3w 2 hours ago

katiecouric

Katie Couric In the season finale of #NextQuestion, I interview one of my favorite guests - Bryan Stevenson, founder of the… https://t.co/cyxQuNmfp4 2 hours ago

Dame_____

Damien Wana see uncut gems and this Jamie foxx Michael b Jordan movie next week 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.