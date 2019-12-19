How some traders got a jump on the Bank of England 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:22s - Published How some traders got a jump on the Bank of England The Bank of England says a rogue supplier let some traders listen in on an audio feed that let them hear governor Mark Carney's comments before anyone else, potentially giving them a lucrative head start on market-moving comments. Julian Satterthwaite reports. 0

