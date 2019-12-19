Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

How some traders got a jump on the Bank of England

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
How some traders got a jump on the Bank of England

How some traders got a jump on the Bank of England

The Bank of England says a rogue supplier let some traders listen in on an audio feed that let them hear governor Mark Carney&apos;s comments before anyone else, potentially giving them a lucrative head start on market-moving comments.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaquinasEmpac

Maquinas Empacadoras How some traders got a jump on the Bank of England... 2 hours ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV How some traders got a jump on the Bank of England https://t.co/3D5myKheSk https://t.co/NDDOJGTqgC 2 hours ago

Art_Of_Trading_

Pavan @McAtee @prrobbins The irony is, until that state of nirvana is reached, traders would keep on loosing and jump fro… https://t.co/Uba6YPj5E4 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.