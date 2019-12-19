House Votes To Impeach President Trump 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:15s - Published House Votes To Impeach President Trump President Donald Trump just became the third president in American history to be impeached. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Antigone RT @TheDailyShow: CNN: PRESIDENT TRUMP IMPEACHED MSNBC: HOUSE VOTES TO IMPEACH TRUMP FOX: DID YOU KNOW THAT 764 EARTHS COULD FIT INSIDE… 2 seconds ago Lassharleymarie1 RT @delawareonline: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in GOP-led will feature much of the rancor and bitter partisan disputes tha… 27 seconds ago Junaid Farooq RT @RT_com: #BREAKINGonRT: US House votes to impeach President Donald Trump #ImpeachmentDay #MerryImpeachmas MORE: https://t.co/Z1eoCN8pc… 1 minute ago Makhdoom Ashfaque RT @WhiteHouse: In a letter this week, Adam Schiff admitted that the sham impeachment inquiry will keep going even after the House votes to… 2 minutes ago