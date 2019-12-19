Global  

House Votes To Impeach President Trump

House Votes To Impeach President Trump

House Votes To Impeach President Trump

President Donald Trump just became the third president in American history to be impeached.
Tweets about this

defyingcreon

Antigone RT @TheDailyShow: CNN: PRESIDENT TRUMP IMPEACHED MSNBC: HOUSE VOTES TO IMPEACH TRUMP FOX: DID YOU KNOW THAT 764 EARTHS COULD FIT INSIDE… 2 seconds ago

Lassharleymari1

Lassharleymarie1 RT @delawareonline: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in GOP-led will feature much of the rancor and bitter partisan disputes tha… 27 seconds ago

junaid_ul_islam

Junaid Farooq RT @RT_com: #BREAKINGonRT: US House votes to impeach President Donald Trump #ImpeachmentDay #MerryImpeachmas MORE: https://t.co/Z1eoCN8pc… 1 minute ago

MakhdoomAshfaq5

Makhdoom Ashfaque RT @WhiteHouse: In a letter this week, Adam Schiff admitted that the sham impeachment inquiry will keep going even after the House votes to… 2 minutes ago

