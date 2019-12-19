Putin praises Boris Johnson's Brexit crusade

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (December 19) that he believes Britain wants better economic ties with his country, and at a news conference also praised Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his handling of Brexit and the British election.

(SOUNDBITE) (Russian) RUSSIAN PRESIDENT, VLADIMIR PUTIN, SAYING: "Well, we can congratulate Mr Johnson as he turned out be the winner.

He felt the mood of British society better than his opponents.

Therefore, he won and, as far as I understand, he intends to implement his Brexit plans." Putin also rejected allegations of Russian interference in British politics.

The UK has previously accused Russia of attempting to influence Western elections.