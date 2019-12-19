Global  

Putin praises Boris Johnson's Brexit crusade

President Vladimir Putin rejected the idea that Russia meddled in British politics and praised Prime Minister Boris Johnson for better understanding the mood of British society on Brexit than his political rivals.

Francesca Lynagh reports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (December 19) that he believes Britain wants better economic ties with his country, and at a news conference also praised Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his handling of Brexit and the British election.

(SOUNDBITE) (Russian) RUSSIAN PRESIDENT, VLADIMIR PUTIN, SAYING: "Well, we can congratulate Mr Johnson as he turned out be the winner.

He felt the mood of British society better than his opponents.

Therefore, he won and, as far as I understand, he intends to implement his Brexit plans." Putin also rejected allegations of Russian interference in British politics.

The UK has previously accused Russia of attempting to influence Western elections.




