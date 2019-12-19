Global  

Vandal painted Nazi symbols on library in upstate New York

Vandal painted Nazi symbols on library in upstate New York

Vandal painted Nazi symbols on library in upstate New York

Police are searching for a suspect caught on surveillance video spray-painting swastikas and other Nazi symbols on a library and at a US military recruitment office in Olean, New York
