Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Sylvester Stallone surprises students visiting the Rocky statue

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Sylvester Stallone surprises students visiting the Rocky statue

Sylvester Stallone surprises students visiting the Rocky statue

'Rocky' star Sylvester Stallone surprised a group of students visiting the Rocky Statue in Philadelphia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TenaceMente_com

TenaceMente #Philadelphia, #SylvesterStallone: foto con i fan accanto alla statua di #Rocky! (VIDEO): https://t.co/fV8VCNL5Lw… https://t.co/4gmZsFI17w 5 hours ago

VCAM1963

VCAM @philamuseum | Sylvester Stallone surprises students visiting 'Rocky' statue, Philadelphia Museum of Art https://t.co/gxK9cWASAD via @6abc 6 hours ago

houstonfc

houstonfc Sylvester Stallone surprises students visiting 'Rocky' statue, Philadelphia Museum of Art https://t.co/xNVYYs3JuF 6 hours ago

JillGHowellMAEd

🎓JillGudgerHowellMAEd RT @CBSPhilly: Sylvester Stallone surprises New Jersey high school students on field trip at Rocky statue https://t.co/hpOHFKY63j 7 hours ago

4danlopez

Daniel Lopez Sylvester Stallone surprises students visiting 'Rocky' statue, Philadelphia Museum of Art on field trip https://t.co/pumwWazKAb 7 hours ago

barrymichaels

Barry Michaels I like this one!! Sylvester Stallone surprises high school students at his famous 'Rocky' statue in Philadelphia… https://t.co/22BRaamoP8 8 hours ago

TonyCapone4

Tony Capone RT @ABC7NY: Sylvester Stallone surprises students visiting 'Rocky' statue, Philadelphia Museum of Art https://t.co/KXmRP2LFdE https://t.co/… 9 hours ago

JeffMartinMedia

Jeff Martin Sylvester Stallone surprises high school students at his famous 'Rocky' statue in Philadelphia https://t.co/nGjhM6T5SK via @usatoday 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.