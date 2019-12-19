McConnell: Impeachment of Trump sets 'toxic' precedent 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:38s - Published McConnell: Impeachment of Trump sets 'toxic' precedent The House of Representatives' impeachment of President Donald Trump over his handling of Ukraine sets a "toxic" precedent for future U.S. presidents, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend McConnell: Impeachment of Trump sets 'toxic' precedent "This particular House of Representatives has let its partisan rage at this particular president create a toxic new precedent that will echo well into the future," McConnell said, adding that House Democrats who control the chamber have failed to do their duty.





