Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

McConnell: Impeachment of Trump sets 'toxic' precedent

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:38s - Published < > Embed
McConnell: Impeachment of Trump sets 'toxic' precedent

McConnell: Impeachment of Trump sets 'toxic' precedent

The House of Representatives' impeachment of President Donald Trump over his handling of Ukraine sets a "toxic" precedent for future U.S. presidents, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

McConnell: Impeachment of Trump sets 'toxic' precedent

"This particular House of Representatives has let its partisan rage at this particular president create a toxic new precedent that will echo well into the future," McConnell said, adding that House Democrats who control the chamber have failed to do their duty.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TinaSisti

alby RT @SenKamalaHarris: McConnell seems more interested in covering up Trump's misconduct than pursuing truth and fairness. That's why it's i… 7 seconds ago

TomRoycraft

Tom Roycraft RT @GeorgeTakei: Nancy Pelosi may thwart Mitch McConnell’s plan to fix the trial for Trump. She’s considering withholding the Articles of I… 7 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.