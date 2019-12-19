Delhi witnesses traffic snarls on CAA-NRC protest 11 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 03:08s - Published Delhi witnesses traffic snarls on CAA-NRC protest Delhi witnesses traffic snarls on CAA-NRC protest 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bandy Banerjee RT @the_hindu: Around two-kilometre-long traffic snarls were caused on both sides of the Kherki Daula toll plaza during rush hours on the f… 3 days ago The Hindu Around two-kilometre-long traffic snarls were caused on both sides of the Kherki Daula toll plaza during rush hours… https://t.co/5rHoFqMiug 3 days ago