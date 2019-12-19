Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Trump Ally Mark Meadows Announces Retirement From Congress

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Trump Ally Mark Meadows Announces Retirement From Congress

Trump Ally Mark Meadows Announces Retirement From Congress

Trump Ally Mark Meadows Announces Retirement From Congress.

The 60-year-old North Carolina representative announced his retirement less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump became the third U.S. president to be impeached.

After prayerful consideration and discussion with family, today I'm announcing that my time serving Western North Carolina in Congress will come to a close at the end of this term, Rep.

Mark Meadows, (R-N.C.), via CBS News.

Meadows is the former chairman of the House Freedom Caucus.

.

He was a staunch defender of the impeached president.

This president has accomplished incredible results for the country in just three years, and I'm fully committed to staying in the fight with him and his team to build on those successes and deliver on his promises for the years to come, Rep.

Mark Meadows, (R-N.C.), via CBS News.

Meadows did not indicate what he will do once he leaves Congress at the end of his term.

He did state that "the fight to return Washington, D.C., to its rightful owner, We The People, has only just begun."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Guardemocracy

GuardiansOfDemocracy RT @AP_Politics: BREAKING: Rep. Mark Meadows, the North Carolina congressman and top ally to President Donald Trump, says he won't seek ree… 6 seconds ago

Thvari3

Thvari RT @LibsInAmerica: Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), a top ally of Trump, announced Thursday morning that he will retire from Congress at the end… 20 seconds ago

DebraHange1

Debra Hange RT @RedTRaccoon: Trump Ally Rep. Mark Meadows Says He Won’t Seek Re-Election North Carolina, this is huge news. #DemCastNC https://t.co/… 35 seconds ago

HealthCareRenew

Roy Poses et al. [Another one quits. One wonders if all the resignations suggests some problem they won't verbalize?] Trump ally Re… https://t.co/0xMZNg8rJM 52 seconds ago

stevefromSC

StevefromSC RT @kyledcheney: HUGE: Rep. Mark Meadows — the ubiquitous Trump ally who helped defend him at every point of his presidency — will not seek… 1 minute ago

GuliraAbc

Hopefull RT @RWPUSA: Bye! Mark Meadows: Top Trump ally in Congress not running for reelection - CNNPolitics https://t.co/NnH8UYyE7e 1 minute ago

sabulosaa

Sandra Rios RT @EaterSouls: Don't let the door knob hit ya' where the good Lord split ya'. Mark Meadows, top Trump ally, to retire from Congress https… 1 minute ago

sixtyluckylady

Carol RT @LisaMei62: Wow. Mark Meadows, top Trump ally, to retire from Congress https://t.co/fSQKit7mQR 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.