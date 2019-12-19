Trump Ally Mark Meadows Announces Retirement From Congress

Trump Ally Mark Meadows Announces Retirement From Congress.

The 60-year-old North Carolina representative announced his retirement less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump became the third U.S. president to be impeached.

After prayerful consideration and discussion with family, today I'm announcing that my time serving Western North Carolina in Congress will come to a close at the end of this term, Rep.

Mark Meadows, (R-N.C.), via CBS News.

Meadows is the former chairman of the House Freedom Caucus.

.

He was a staunch defender of the impeached president.

This president has accomplished incredible results for the country in just three years, and I'm fully committed to staying in the fight with him and his team to build on those successes and deliver on his promises for the years to come, Rep.

Mark Meadows, (R-N.C.), via CBS News.

Meadows did not indicate what he will do once he leaves Congress at the end of his term.

He did state that "the fight to return Washington, D.C., to its rightful owner, We The People, has only just begun."