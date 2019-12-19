Global  

Boris Johnson's opening remarks after Queen's Speech

Boris Johnson's opening remarks after Queen's Speech

Boris Johnson's opening remarks after Queen's Speech

The Prime Minister delivers his opening remarks in a lively House of Commons after today's Queen's Speech.

Queen Elizabeth II speech sets out PM Boris Johnson's agenda

Queen Elizabeth II outlined the Conservative government's plans for Brexit, as part of the official...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Queen's Speech debate: The highlights [Video]Queen's Speech debate: The highlights

Boris Johnson has unveiled the "most radical Queen's Speech in a generation" with measures to toughen up criminal justice, invest in the NHS and deliver on the "people's priorities".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published

The Queen unveils bolstered Boris's plan for Britain [Video]The Queen unveils bolstered Boris's plan for Britain

Queen Elizabeth formally reopened parliament on Thursday, setting out the government's legislative agenda with Brexit and the NHS the top priorities. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:08Published

