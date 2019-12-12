Oscar Isaac exclusive Rise of Skywalker interview

Daisy Ridley keeps it chic and sophisticated while striking a pose at the press conference for her...



Recent related videos from verified sources Daisy Ridley Rocks Custom Gown To 'Star Wars' Premiere Daisy Ridley turned heads when she arrived at the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" premiere in Hollywood on Monday. The 27-year-old actress wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown that featured an.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 10 hours ago 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Cast On The End Of The Saga Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Domhnall Gleeson, Mark Hamill, and director J.J. Abrams reflect on the end of the "Star Wars" saga and the themes present in "The Rise Of Skywalker". Credit: ETCanada Duration: 03:22Published 22 hours ago