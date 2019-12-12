Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Oscar Isaac exclusive Rise of Skywalker interview

Video Credit: Digital Spy - Duration: 06:19s - Published < > Embed
Oscar Isaac exclusive Rise of Skywalker interviewOscar Isaac exclusive Rise of Skywalker interview
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Daisy Ridley & Oscar Isaac Celebrate 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' in Tokyo!

Daisy Ridley keeps it chic and sophisticated while striking a pose at the press conference for her...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Daisy Ridley Rocks Custom Gown To 'Star Wars' Premiere [Video]Daisy Ridley Rocks Custom Gown To 'Star Wars' Premiere

Daisy Ridley turned heads when she arrived at the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" premiere in Hollywood on Monday. The 27-year-old actress wore a custom Oscar de la Renta gown that featured an..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Cast On The End Of The Saga [Video]'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' Cast On The End Of The Saga

Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Domhnall Gleeson, Mark Hamill, and director J.J. Abrams reflect on the end of the "Star Wars" saga and the themes present in "The Rise Of Skywalker".

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.