Working Overtime May Be Putting You At Risk For Heart Disease

Working late at the office or picking up an extra shift could be hazardous to your heart's health.

A new study has found that office workers who spent more than 49 per week on the job are at risk.

Researchers say the over 49 hours a week workers are 70% more likely to have "masked hypertension".

Masked hypertension is high blood pressure that is undetectable in regular blood pressure tests.

UPI reports that due to its insidious nature, this type of hypertension often goes undiagnosed.
