Simply Cats Whisker Wonderland

WHISKERWONDERLAND ATSIMPLY CATS!JOINING ME THISMORNING ISNICHOLAS EDGEFROM SIMPLY CATSADOPTION CENTER..WHO IS WITH YOUTODAY!AND TELL US ABOUTWHISKERTODAY!AND TELL US ABOUTWHISKERWONDERLAND..IT'STHIS WEEK ONLY.YOU ALSO JUSTREACHED A BIGMILESTONE--1-THOUSANDADOPTIONS!IF SOMEONE WANTSTO ADOPT A CAT ORKITTEN FORCHRISTMAS..WHATARE BIG THINGS TOTHINK ABOUT BEFOREADDING TO THEFAMILY?WHERE CANPEOPLE FIND OUTMORE?