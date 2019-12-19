Tucker Carlson: Pro-impeachment Democrats are like Jonestown suicide cultists 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:57s - Published Tucker Carlson: Pro-impeachment Democrats are like Jonestown suicide cultists Tucker Carlson: Pro-impeachment Democrats are like Jonestown suicide cultists 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Seewetoldu RT @samantha_chang: Tucker Carlson mocked Congressional Democrats from pro-Trump districts, saying watching them vote for impeachment even… 5 minutes ago Conservative Lisa Unbelievable Violation Tucker Carlson ALERT We’ve Been Distracted By Impeachment #Democrats & #Republicans passed $… https://t.co/Ty7TwCdo85 18 minutes ago Aldo Maga Tucker Carlson: What if Trump's impeachment is designed to distract you from what's really going on… https://t.co/gjr3lOAcnj 35 minutes ago Samantha Chang 🎄🥳 Tucker Carlson mocked Congressional Democrats from pro-Trump districts, saying watching them vote for impeachment e… https://t.co/sLBk2rc996 1 hour ago John Duff RT @davdsoul: "Pathetic", Tucker, can only describe impeachment stunt. Punking punksters under delusion it's going 2 win WH & keep control… 3 hours ago RayPage Tucker Carlson: Democrats state every reason imaginable for impeaching Trump, from 'slavery' to immigration policy https://t.co/grlZMy1UH5 5 hours ago TruthSeeker Tucker Carlson: Democrats state every reason imaginable for impeaching Trump, from 'slavery' to immigration policy https://t.co/XBB5WUXrYx 5 hours ago TruthSeeker Tucker Carlson: Dems have no choice but to march forward on Trump impeachment – although it will destroy them https://t.co/QhfE0gw4rd 5 hours ago