Santa on a camel delivers Christmas trees in Jerusalem's Old City

Issa Kassissieh, a Palestinian Christian, has been sharing both Christmas trees and spirit with Jerusalem's citizens in recent years.
Along Jerusalem's Old City walls, a man dressed as Santa Claus and riding a camel tried to bring holiday cheer by offering free Christmas trees to residents of the holy city on Thursday (December 19).

The tree distribution is organised annually by the Jerusalem municipality.

Jerusalem, home to sites holy to the Muslim, Jewish and Christian religions, is a tourist attraction for tens of thousands of pilgrims each year.

Christians believe Jerusalem contains the site of Jesus's crucifixion and resurrection.

But it's also at the core of the Israeli-Palestinian dispute.

Most countries regard the status of Jerusalem as a matter to be settled in an eventual Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement, although that process is now stalled.




