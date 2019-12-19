Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Scientists discover the world's oldest forest

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Scientists discover the world's oldest forest

Scientists discover the world's oldest forest

Scientists have discovered remnants of the world’s oldest fossil forest in a sandstone quarry in Cairo, New York.

It is believed the extensive network of trees, which would have spread from New York all the way into Pennsylvania and beyond, is around 386 million years old.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nextgeneconomic

NextGen Economics Scientists Discover World's Oldest Forest, May Help Understand Link to Climate Change https://t.co/nIJUmDtPiJ 19 minutes ago

Aristanemi1618

Aristanemi @ParveenKaswan, sir this article might of interest to you Scientists Discover World's Oldest Forest, May Help Unde… https://t.co/GRMpV9ySp7 46 minutes ago

scrapdealerdel

shashi sharma Scrap Dealer Delhi https://t.co/DPwL3DyZzV Scientists Discover World's Oldest Forest, May Help Understand Link to C… https://t.co/xxl1ZP9rrW 3 hours ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India Scientists Discover World’s Oldest Forest, May Help Understand Trees Link to Climate Change – News18 https://t.co/l8TylDMTsw 4 hours ago

iPikuHRx

Iɳɗʀɑɳiʆ HRx Bɑiɗyɑ Scientists Discover World's Oldest Forest, May Help Understand Link to Climate Change https://t.co/1aBZ5ffASi 4 hours ago

Vishwaamitra

Vishwaamitra 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 Scientists Discover World's Oldest Forest, May Help Understand Link to Climate Change https://t.co/rKcSWiaMei 5 hours ago

grnairravinivas

Ravindran Nair Scientists Discover World's Oldest Forest, May Help Understand Link to Climate Change https://t.co/kUn8SXOBvl 5 hours ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Scientists Discover World’s Oldest Forest, May Help Understand Link to Climate Change https://t.co/qvog2HFYIv https://t.co/iftEsuklHq 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.