Camila Cabello Issues Apology for Past Racist Tumblr Posts

On Dec.

18, Cabello took to social media to issue an extensive apology to her fans.

.

Her apology is in response to the recent unearthing of her now-deleted Tumblr account from seven years ago, which contained racist posts and language.

In her apology, Cabello said she was “deeply ashamed,” as she didn’t understand the “history” and “weight” of the hurtful language used when she was younger.

.

When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever.

I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it, Camila Cabello, via Twitter.

She then said she regrets it “from the bottom of [her] heart” and has tried to “do better” since growing up.

.

I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I regret it from the bottom of my heart.

As much as I wish I could, I can’t go back in time and change things I said in the past.

But once you know better, you do better and that’s all I can do.

, Camila Cabello, via Twitter.

Cabello then ensured fans that her past remarks were not representative of the “person [she] is” now or was before.

.

Those mistakes don’t represent the person I am or a person I’ve ever been.

I only stand and have ever stood for love and inclusivity, and my heart has never, even then, had any ounce of hate or divisiveness, Camila Cabello, via Twitter.

She ended her message by saying she has, and will continue, to use her current platform for good.

I use my platform to speak out about injustice and inequality and I’ll continue doing that.

I can’t say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from the bottom of my heart.

, Camila Cabello, via Twitter
