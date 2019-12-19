Camila Cabello Issues Apology for Past Racist Tumblr Posts
On Dec.
18, Cabello took to
social media to issue an
extensive apology to her fans.
.
Her apology is in response to the recent unearthing
of her now-deleted Tumblr account from seven years
ago, which contained racist posts and language.
In her apology, Cabello said she was “deeply ashamed,”
as she didn’t understand the “history” and “weight”
of the hurtful language used when she was younger.
.
When I was younger, I used language that I’m
deeply ashamed of and will regret forever.
I was
uneducated and ignorant and once I became
aware of the history and the weight and the true
meaning behind this horrible and hurtful
language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it, Camila Cabello, via Twitter.
She then said she regrets it
“from the bottom of [her]
heart” and has tried to “do
better” since growing up.
.
I would never intentionally hurt anyone and I
regret it from the bottom of my heart.
As much
as I wish I could, I can’t go back in time and
change things I said in the past.
But once you
know better, you do better and that’s all I can do.
, Camila Cabello, via Twitter.
Cabello then ensured fans that her past remarks were not
representative of the “person [she] is” now or was before.
.
Those mistakes don’t represent the person
I am or a person I’ve ever been.
I only stand
and have ever stood for love and inclusivity,
and my heart has never, even then, had any
ounce of hate or divisiveness, Camila Cabello, via Twitter.
She ended her message by saying she has, and
will continue, to use her current platform for good.
I use my platform to speak out about injustice
and inequality and I’ll continue doing that.
I can’t say enough how deeply sorry and
ashamed I feel, and I apologize again from
the bottom of my heart.
, Camila Cabello, via Twitter