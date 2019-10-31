Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Pelosi Says She Has A “Spring In My Step” After Impeachment Vote

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Pelosi Says She Has A “Spring In My Step” After Impeachment VotePelosi Says She Has A “Spring In My Step” After Impeachment Vote.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nancy Pelosi: People on Both Sides Have a ‘Spring In Their Step’ After Trump Impeachment

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said that people on both sides of the political spectrum have a...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Sends Fiery Letter To Speaker Pelosi Ahead Of Wednesday's Impeachment Vote [Video]Trump Sends Fiery Letter To Speaker Pelosi Ahead Of Wednesday's Impeachment Vote

The House Rules Committee is taking the final step ahead of Wednesday's impeachment vote. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports. (12-17-2019)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:03Published

House passes resolution on impeachment rules [Video]House passes resolution on impeachment rules

The U.S. House of Representatives took a major step in the impeachment effort against U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday when lawmakers approved rules for the next stage of the Democratic-led..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.