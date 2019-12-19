Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

White House Defends Trump’s Attack on Debbie and John Dingell

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
White House Defends Trump’s Attack on Debbie and John Dingell

White House Defends Trump’s Attack on Debbie and John Dingell

White House Defends Trump’s Attack on Debbie and John Dingell.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham recently appeared on 'Good Morning America' to defend Donald Trump’s comments against Debbie and John Dingell.

.

The previous night, at a campaign rally in Michigan, Trump implied that Debbie’s recently-deceased husband, John Dingell, was “looking up” from Hell.

.

She calls me up … ‘It’s the nicest thing that’s ever happened, thank you so much, John would be so thrilled.

He’s looking down, he’d be so thrilled.

Thank you so much, sir.'

I said, that’s okay, don’t worry about it.

Maybe he’s looking up, I don’t know, Donald Trump, via ABC.

According to Grisham, Trump’s inappropriate comments towards Debbie were a “counter-[punch],” as he had recently been "under attack.".

He was at a political rally … He has been under attack, and under impeachment attack, for the last few months, and then just under attack politically for the last two-and-a-half years.

I think that as we all know, the president is a counter-puncher, Stephanie Grisham, on 'Good Morning America'.

Grisham then said that Trump was just “riffing” on recent events because of the “wild crowd” at his rally.

.

It was a very, very supportive and wild crowd, and he was just riffing on some of the things that had been happening the past few days.

, Stephanie Grisham, on 'Good Morning America'.

She ended by not apologizing for Trump, but instead extending her own sympathies to Debbie.

.

I would say that I am very, very sorry for her loss … And I would thank her and I would thank her late husband for all of the service to our country, Stephanie Grisham, on 'Good Morning America'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

White House defends Trump's verbal attack on late lawmaker Dingell

The White House on Thursday defended President Donald Trump's verbal assault against former...
Reuters - Published

House Dem blasts Trump after attack on John Dingell: 'Hell will be too good for him'

Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., had a scathing response to President Trump after he criticized the former...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Mediaite



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Youbustmychops

mason klein White House defends Trump's Dingell comments: 'The president is a counter-puncher' https://t.co/I5WE1TMNq2 2 minutes ago

nana2jordyn1

Nana2Jordyn💕😇🌊#TheResistance#ImpeachTrump RT @solusnan1: White House defends Trump as 'counter-puncher' after he suggests late Michigan congressman in***- ABC News https://t.co/x… 5 minutes ago

Mikihart415

Miki Hart RT @ABC: NEW: In one-on-one with @ABC News' @GStephanopoulos, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham defends Pres. Trump as a "count… 5 minutes ago

brookpos

Brook Porter "White House Defends Trump's Verbal Attack on Late Lawmaker Dingell" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/US2T7Jyoy4 7 minutes ago

giveoutmore

Bluebird 💚💛 White House defends Trump as 'counter-puncher' after he suggests late Michigan congressman in***- ABC News - vi… https://t.co/hlgiJV6mUc 10 minutes ago

ColonialHeroes

ColonialHeroes RT @dcexaminer: .@realdonaldtrump "is a counterpuncher. It was a very, very supportive and wild crowd, and he was just riffing on some of… 11 minutes ago

drbill27

william richter White House defends Trump's Dingell comments: 'The president is a counter-puncher' https://t.co/LX91tUbmvP 15 minutes ago

margssister

LR RT @iceblueaccent: White House defends Trump's Dingell comments: 'The president is a counter-puncher' https://t.co/vogK8woVgV There is NO… 15 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pelosi On Trump's Attack On John Dingell: 'Let Us Pray For The President' [Video]Pelosi On Trump's Attack On John Dingell: 'Let Us Pray For The President'

Nancy Pelosi held a briefing.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:50Published

Trump’s Mean Comments Toward Late Congressman [Video]Trump’s Mean Comments Toward Late Congressman

At a Michigan rally, President Donald Trump alluded that the late congressman John Dingell (D-M.I.) is in hell.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.