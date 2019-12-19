White House Defends Trump’s Attack on Debbie and John Dingell

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham recently appeared on 'Good Morning America' to defend Donald Trump’s comments against Debbie and John Dingell.

The previous night, at a campaign rally in Michigan, Trump implied that Debbie’s recently-deceased husband, John Dingell, was “looking up” from Hell.

She calls me up … ‘It’s the nicest thing that’s ever happened, thank you so much, John would be so thrilled.

He’s looking down, he’d be so thrilled.

Thank you so much, sir.'

I said, that’s okay, don’t worry about it.

Maybe he’s looking up, I don’t know, Donald Trump, via ABC.

According to Grisham, Trump’s inappropriate comments towards Debbie were a “counter-[punch],” as he had recently been "under attack.".

He was at a political rally … He has been under attack, and under impeachment attack, for the last few months, and then just under attack politically for the last two-and-a-half years.

I think that as we all know, the president is a counter-puncher, Stephanie Grisham, on 'Good Morning America'.

Grisham then said that Trump was just “riffing” on recent events because of the “wild crowd” at his rally.

It was a very, very supportive and wild crowd, and he was just riffing on some of the things that had been happening the past few days.

, Stephanie Grisham, on 'Good Morning America'.

She ended by not apologizing for Trump, but instead extending her own sympathies to Debbie.

I would say that I am very, very sorry for her loss … And I would thank her and I would thank her late husband for all of the service to our country, Stephanie Grisham, on 'Good Morning America'