The Boys Season 1 on Amazon - Bad Reviews

Check out the official "The Boys React to Bad Reviews" promo for the Amazon Prime Video series The Boys Season 1 starring Karl Urban, Elisabeth Shue, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T.

Usher, Chace Crawford and Simon Pegg!

Release Date: Season 2 Coming 2020 on Amazon Prime Video The Boys is a superhero television series based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Developed by Eric Kripke for Amazon, it follows the titular team of vigilantes as they fight back against superpowered people who abuse their abilities.