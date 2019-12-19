Global  

Digital Trends Live 12.19.19 - Samsung's Latest Flip Phone + New York Times Location Tracking Expose

Digital Trends Live 12.19.19 - Samsung's Latest Flip Phone + New York Times Location Tracking Expose

Digital Trends Live 12.19.19 - Samsung's Latest Flip Phone + New York Times Location Tracking Expose

On the show today: Leaked images of Samsung's latest foldable flip phone; Facebook acquired a cloud gaming company; Boeing to launch its Starliner spacecraft tomorrow from Cape Canaveral; Alexa doesn't like holiday arguments, will attempt to change the subject; Top YouTube creators are taking home some serious coin; We'll be joined by New York Times Editor Stuart A.

Thompson to discuss a recent expose of location data tracking apps; World Vision's Dr. Greg Allgood will be on to discuss their global water efforts; Senior Editor Caleb Denison will break down the world of 8K content and what's really going to be 8K; IBM's Data Elite squad is pushing A.I.

To new heights; Liftopia will let you hit the slopes at discount prices and Reel News and what movies deserve your money at the box office.
