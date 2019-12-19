Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Bette Midler, Lizzo, Cher & More Respond to Trump Impeachment | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Bette Midler, Lizzo, Cher & More Respond to Trump Impeachment | Billboard News

Bette Midler, Lizzo, Cher & More Respond to Trump Impeachment | Billboard News

Here are reactions from Bette Midler, Lizzo, Cher, Bernie Sanders and more regarding the Trump impeachment.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Impeached [Video]Trump Impeached

President Donald Trump on Wednesday became the third president in US history to be impeached. The House of Representatives backed two articles of impeachment against him. He was impeached for abuse of..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:31Published

What's next in President Trump's impeachment [Video]What's next in President Trump's impeachment

FGCU political science professor, Peter Bergerson has been teaching politics for more than 50 years. “Well this is the third impeachment process I’ve actively been involved in,” said Bergerson.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.