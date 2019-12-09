Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Around Town - Calvary United Methodist Church Christmas Concert - 12/19/19

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Around Town - Calvary United Methodist Church Christmas Concert - 12/19/19

Around Town - Calvary United Methodist Church Christmas Concert - 12/19/19

Calvary United Methodist Church is hosting a Christmas Concert this Sunday.

It will feature all sorts of Christmas music and carol singing.

It runs from 7-8 PM and will include free refreshments.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Around Town - A Circle of Friends - A Winter Concert - 12/9/19 [Video]Around Town - A Circle of Friends - A Winter Concert - 12/9/19

Central United Methodist Church in Lansing is hosting a Winter Concert this Friday and Saturday. Friday's show begins at 7pm and Saturday's at 3pm. It will feature performances from Lansing women's..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

'No more xenophobia!': Refugees protest against their removal from Cape Town church [Video]'No more xenophobia!': Refugees protest against their removal from Cape Town church

A group of refugees in Cape Town who were served court papers by the city officials in a bid for them to leave of now been granted a postponement by the Western Cape High Court. Filmed today..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.