German court bans Uber ride-hailing in Germany

German court bans Uber ride-hailing in Germany

German court bans Uber ride-hailing in Germany

A German court on Thursday banned Uber ride-hailing services in Germany, arguing the U.S. company lacks a necessary licence to offer passenger transport services using rental cars.

David Pollard reports.
