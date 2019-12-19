Global  

Pelosi On Trump's Attack On John Dingell: 'Let Us Pray For The President'

Pelosi On Trump's Attack On John Dingell: 'Let Us Pray For The President'Nancy Pelosi held a briefing.
Recent related news from verified sources

Senator Hints Trump Just Lost Michigan with ‘Disgusting’ Attack on John Dingell: ‘People Will Remember’

Democratic Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow called President Donald Trump’s attack on deceased...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Pelosi Slams Trump’s Attack on Deceased Congressman John Dingell: ‘Cruelty is not Wit’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi reacted to President Donald Trump’s attack on deceased...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



Recent related videos from verified sources

White House Defends Trump’s Attack on Debbie and John Dingell [Video]White House Defends Trump’s Attack on Debbie and John Dingell

White House Defends Trump’s Attack on Debbie and John Dingell. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham recently appeared on 'Good Morning America' to defend Donald Trump’s comments against..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:23Published

Trump’s Mean Comments Toward Late Congressman [Video]Trump’s Mean Comments Toward Late Congressman

At a Michigan rally, President Donald Trump alluded that the late congressman John Dingell (D-M.I.) is in hell.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:34Published

