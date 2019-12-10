Bloomberg Is Proving He Can Beat Trump

Michael Bloomberg is succeeding where many Democrats have failed.

According to Business Insider, in three weeks he accomplished what most other candidates took months to do.

He has convinced Democrats he could beat President Donald Trump in a general election better than his rivals.

Insider has been conducting a recurring SurveyMonkey Audience national poll for almost a year.

Voters who think Bloomberg would lose to Trump was eight percentage points lower than for a generic Democrat.

People who think Bloomberg would win is two percentage points higher than for a generic Democrat.