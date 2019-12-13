Global  

Last Minute Gift Ideas for Any Photographer

Last Minute Gift Ideas for Any Photographer

Last Minute Gift Ideas for Any Photographer

It&apos;s down to the wire for holiday gift-givers, but one local business is letting procrastinators off the hook!

Tony Miresse is back from Art&apos;s Cameras Plus to share some great gift ideas and how you can still save some money just days before Christmas!

Art&apos;s Cameras Plus is having their Holiday Sale now through Christmas!

They will have a Tamron rep at their Greenfield location (4981 S 76th Street) today from 10am to 6pm, and a Canon rep at their Waukesha location (2130 W Silvernail Road) tomorrow, December 20 from 11am to 5:30pm.

For more information, visit ArtsCameras.com.
