Mark Hamill Hints That Harry Styles May Make A Cameo In The Star Wars

Mark Hamill got everyone's attention when he dropped a big hint about the new "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker".

According to Hamill, pop star Harry Styles may make a cameo in the movie.

CNN reports that Hamill posted several clues on Twitter, calling the "secret trooper" a singer.

He went on to mention "one direction," and added "#Stylestrooper" to the cryptic tweet.

Hamill also included pictures of others who have made cameos in the franchise, like Daniel Craig and Prince William.