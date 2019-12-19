Global  

Another Major Setback For Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren gave advice to parents with children in underperforming public schools.

It backfired on her.

Business Insider says her advice sounds strangely conservative and reeks of privilege.

Warren gave an interview with the UFT.

Warren said she told concerned parents, "If you think your public school is not working, then go help your public school." Help get more resources for your public school.

Volunteer at your public school ...
