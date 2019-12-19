Hundreds detained as Indians defy ban on citizenship law protests 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:59s - Published Hundreds detained as Indians defy ban on citizenship law protests Rallies being held across the country despite prohibitory orders at some places as anger over 'anti-Muslim' law mounts. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Archon RT @PaulDeCristofo4: Hundreds detained as Indians defy ban on citizenship law protests. https://t.co/EJcin0CGMp @AJEnglish https://t.co… 7 minutes ago Shirley Mae Lopez RT @AJEnglish: Hundreds detained as Indians defy the ban on protests against the citizenship law https://t.co/e6CJrk5don https://t.co/288Ax… 18 minutes ago Jerome Chenu Hundreds detained as Indians defy ban on citizenship law protests - Al Jazeera English https://t.co/u2BNacbUNk #India #Citizenship 3 hours ago