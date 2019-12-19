Director/Writer Alexandra McGuinness On Her Mystery-Drama Film, "She's Missing"

Heidi and Jane are best friends living in a small town in the desert.

When Jane goes missing, Heidi must begin a search across the desert for her friend.

Directed and written by Alexandra McGuinness, "She's Missing" follows Heidi as she digs up secrets and encounters the violence of life on the road, crossing paths with a series of unusual men and women in her search for an honest connection in a dishonest world.