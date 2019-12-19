The 4 most downloaded apps of the decade are owned by Facebook

Cardinal Technology Solutions Facebook owns the four most downloaded apps of the decade https://t.co/ThcbFSzrWg 3 minutes ago

En24 News Here are the most downloaded apps of the decade https://t.co/xx1G73NGbo 2 hours ago

Abente Facebook owns the 4 most downloaded apps of the decade https://t.co/ErE852d6b3 22 hours ago

ICT Frame Most Downloaded Apps In The Last Decade https://t.co/8BTG7Wer79 via @ICT Frame Technology 22 hours ago

Omar Esreb Facebook Owns the Four Most Downloaded Apps of the Decade https://t.co/QbxFARSEuY 1 day ago

Chatbot Agency RT @socialmedia2day: No real surprises - but once again, Facebook reigns supreme #socialmedia https://t.co/hHrYPbHpDH 1 day ago