Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Goldman may admit guilt in 1MDB probe

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Goldman may admit guilt in 1MDB probe

Goldman may admit guilt in 1MDB probe

Goldman Sachs is in talks with the U.S. government to pay up to $2 billion and admit guilt to resolve a probe into its role in a sweeping Malaysia corruption scandal, according to a source.

Fred Katayama reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Goldman may admit guilt in 1MDB probe

A source has told Reuters Goldman Sachs is in talks with the U.S. Justice Department to plead guilty to settle a criminal investigation into its role in the sweeping Malaysian 1MDB corruption scandal.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the settlement could include a $2 billion fine, and that Goldman may agree to install an independent compliance monitor as part of the deal.

Sources told the Journal the two sides have discussed a deal whereby a Goldman subsidiary in Asia would plead guilty to violating U.S. bribery laws.

The investigation revolves around the Malaysian government's 1MDB fund, for which prosecutors say Goldman raised $6.5 billion.

U.S. authorities say two Goldman bankers and a Malaysian government adviser stole much of that money, using it to buy luxury assets like a yacht and real estate, and to finance Hollywood films like "The Wolf of Wall Street." The Journal says a settlement with the Justice Department would not resolve Malaysia's probe which seeks $7.5 billion from Goldman.

A Goldman spokeswoman told the Journal that resolution discussions are continuing.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Cos2mwiz2

Cos2mwiz RT @kelly2277: 🔥BREAKING🔥ALL The ⁦@POTUS⁩ Men are also involved in this HUGE SCANDAL‼️Goldman Sachs to Admit Guilt, Pay $2 Billion Fine to… 10 seconds ago

stephensingam

stephen singam Goldman Sachs is in talks to admit guilt and pay a roughly $2 billion fine to resolve the DOJ’s criminal probe into… https://t.co/BVfrr9E2vM 49 seconds ago

mtlawmiami

A Lawyer RT @Reuters: Goldman may admit guilt in 1MDB probe: source https://t.co/ZQpAZV3NYb 3 minutes ago

RKCowgirl_Life

RDS RT @Peaceful_411: Breaking: Goldman and the Justice Depart have largely agreed on a fine of just under $2 billion to settle allegations tha… 3 minutes ago

VirusJoeKnows

Virus Joe RT @Barnes_Law: Goldman To Admit Guilt, Pay $2BN Fine And Hire Independent Monitor In Historic 1MDB Settlement | Zero Hedge https://t.co/11… 3 minutes ago

Shan_6183

Shan RT @TomWrightAsia: WSJ scoop on Goldman exposure to 1MDB scandal. Few points: 1) $2 billion is unlikely full exposure. Malaysia also wants… 4 minutes ago

DeidreEversull

Deidre Eversull The Wall Street Journal: Goldman Sachs in Talks to Admit Guilt, Pay $2 Billion Fine to Settle 1MDB Probe.… https://t.co/x2cNUScv4e 7 minutes ago

moo9000

Mikko Ohtamaa RT @gregorhunter: Goldman Sachs in Talks to Admit Guilt, Pay $2 Billion Fine to Settle 1MDB Probe, @WSJ reports https://t.co/1u1UTvXRgn htt… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.