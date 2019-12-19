Global  

92-year-old tries skiing for the first time

Charity Care UK has made a 92-year-old's childhood dream of going skiing a reality as part of its Wishing Tree initiative.

It encourages Care UK residents to submit their wish, in the hope it will be fulfilled by the team.

Bob Trulocke had dreamt of going skiing since he was a boy and now has no plans to slow down on trying new things.
