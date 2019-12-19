Your Wellness from One Source

Global  

When it comes to your health and wellness, you may have one location for your skin care, one for your chiropractic needs, another for massages, and yet another for yoga.

But what if all those services were under one roof?

Molly recently took a trip to Brookfield to visit One Source Wellness and Chiropractic, a family-friendly chiropractic wellness clinic offering a variety of wellness services.

The first 10 callers who contact One Source Wellness and Chiropractic at (262) 244-7600 will receive a FREE chiropractic adjustment!

One Source Wellness and Chiropractic is located at 12730 W Greenfield Avenue in Brookfield.

For more information, call (262) 244-7600 or visit BrookfieldWellness.com
